Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,777 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RNR. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock opened at $150.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.43. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $144.03 and a 12 month high of $191.69.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 0.22%. RenaissanceRe’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,200.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.67.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

