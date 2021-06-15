Toronto Dominion Bank Invests $1.35 Million in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LGACU. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $50,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $150,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $249,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $575,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $743,000.

Shares of LGACU stock opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.01. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.68.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

