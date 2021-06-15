CIBC World Markets Inc. Reduces Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 54.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,451 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 151.7% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Airlines alerts:

UAL stock opened at $55.74 on Tuesday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $29.23 and a one year high of $63.70. The firm has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.68.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 141.48% and a negative net margin of 63.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.74.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.