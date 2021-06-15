Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,661 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LII. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 1st quarter worth about $452,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,830,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 284.7% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 7,578 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in Lennox International by 216.3% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nixon Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lennox International in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,534,000. 66.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $310.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.50.

Shares of LII opened at $333.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.46. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 0.85. Lennox International Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.07 and a 12-month high of $356.36.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $930.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.99 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 343.80%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 30.99%.

In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 408 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.96, for a total value of $130,951.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,053.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,936 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.41, for a total transaction of $2,395,763.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,762 shares in the company, valued at $26,168,952.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,474 shares of company stock worth $6,865,460. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

