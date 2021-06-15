Toronto Dominion Bank Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 21.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,832 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the first quarter worth approximately $280,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter worth approximately $434,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter worth approximately $517,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter worth approximately $572,000. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised GFL Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.85.

NYSE GFL opened at $33.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.85. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.19 and a 52 week high of $36.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $937.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.25 million. On average, equities analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. This is an increase from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

