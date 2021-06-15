Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,326 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Altice USA news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $87,443,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,719,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,905,339.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Grau sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $1,107,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,852 shares in the company, valued at $4,940,477.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,577,734 shares of company stock worth $95,732,270 over the last ninety days. 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ATUS opened at $34.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.36. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Altice USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.97 and a fifty-two week high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 528.76% and a net margin of 7.17%. Altice USA’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ATUS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Altice USA from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Altice USA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. HSBC increased their price objective on Altice USA from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Altice USA in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Altice USA from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Altice USA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.47.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

