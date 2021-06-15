Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases New Position in Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,557,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZWRKU opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98. Z-Work Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.24.

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

