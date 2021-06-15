CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,427,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,086,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,503,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,080,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,227,000 after buying an additional 185,036 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,330,000 after buying an additional 106,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COR. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. CoreSite Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.44.

NYSE:COR opened at $134.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.94. CoreSite Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $107.23 and a fifty-two week high of $141.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.23.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $157.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.63 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 93.72%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. This is a positive change from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.66%.

In related news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total transaction of $90,622.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,599.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aleksandra Krusko sold 301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.89, for a total transaction of $34,882.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,241.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,092. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

