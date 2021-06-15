Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Short Interest Down 30.0% in May

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 449,000 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the May 13th total of 641,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Afya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Afya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Afya from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Afya has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.84.

AFYA opened at $25.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.94. Afya has a 52-week low of $18.48 and a 52-week high of $29.01.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $72.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.96 million. Afya had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Research analysts forecast that Afya will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFYA. Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new position in Afya during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,255,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Afya in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,001,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Afya by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,772,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,841,000 after purchasing an additional 288,972 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Afya in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,120,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Afya by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,359,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,994,000 after purchasing an additional 246,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.22% of the company’s stock.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

