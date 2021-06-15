Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) Short Interest Down 29.1% in May

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 355,300 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the May 13th total of 501,400 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 596,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Atlantic American from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Get Atlantic American alerts:

AAME opened at $4.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.23. Atlantic American has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $15.97.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.08 million during the quarter. Atlantic American had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 9.15%.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic American in the first quarter worth $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlantic American by 37.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 21,015 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic American in the first quarter worth $178,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlantic American by 48.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic American in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic American

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.