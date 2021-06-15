VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Short Interest Update

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a decrease of 38.7% from the May 13th total of 3,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,809,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.16. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $28.14 and a one year high of $32.62.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.119 dividend. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

