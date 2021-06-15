Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.20.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 231.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNDA stock opened at $19.30 on Tuesday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $20.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 0.48.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $62.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

