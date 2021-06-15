Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Holdings Lowered by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDGL. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDGL stock opened at $107.65 on Tuesday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.00 and a fifty-two week high of $142.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.08.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.85) by $0.53. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -15 earnings per share for the current year.

MDGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.60.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is MGL-3196, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-Ã agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

