New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 58,156 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 329,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,156 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.36% of JFrog worth $14,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FROG. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 1,509.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter worth about $500,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 131.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 557,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,023,000 after purchasing an additional 317,053 shares during the last quarter. 53.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FROG opened at $45.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -304.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.54. JFrog Ltd. has a twelve month low of $33.38 and a twelve month high of $95.20.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.77 million. JFrog’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

FROG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of JFrog from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of JFrog from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of JFrog from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. JFrog has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.30.

JFrog Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

