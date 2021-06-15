Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 77,000 Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (OTCMKTS:GMBTU)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (OTCMKTS:GMBTU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 77,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $631,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $686,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $3,037,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $8,162,000.

GMBTU opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $11.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.06.

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

