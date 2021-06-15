Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 36,676 Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 36,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCIV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp IV during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp IV in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp IV in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp IV in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp IV in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCIV opened at $24.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.16. Churchill Capital Corp IV has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $64.86.

Churchill Capital Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

