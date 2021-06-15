Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 6,667.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,467 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,181,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Garmin by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,387,121 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $285,643,000 after acquiring an additional 465,589 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Garmin by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 933,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,676,000 after acquiring an additional 375,379 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 50.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 816,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $107,692,000 after purchasing an additional 272,796 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 7,490.0% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 260,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,225,000 after purchasing an additional 257,507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GRMN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.57.

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total value of $148,427.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total transaction of $21,309,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 241,214 shares of company stock worth $34,321,615 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Garmin stock opened at $142.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.10. The company has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.04. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $90.60 and a 1-year high of $145.20.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.06 million. Garmin had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 19.71%. Garmin’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Garmin’s payout ratio is 47.47%.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

