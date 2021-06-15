Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 17.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 136,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $15,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 351.9% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the first quarter worth $35,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the first quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 8,487 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total transaction of $1,011,989.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,586,088.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at $986,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,461 shares of company stock worth $13,969,529 over the last ninety days. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on EMN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.31.

NYSE:EMN opened at $122.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $65.86 and a twelve month high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.88%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

