New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $15.67 Million Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 536,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,760 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $15,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 140,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 122,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 57,063 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 35,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 13,527 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 559.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 205,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after acquiring an additional 174,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 146,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after acquiring an additional 27,334 shares during the last quarter. 98.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

In related news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $403,908.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $3,249,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

The Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $33.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $34.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.00.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 4.89%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.43%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.