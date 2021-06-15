State of Tennessee Treasury Department Cuts Stock Position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,229 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,271 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 19,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 7.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PGTI stock opened at $22.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 1.51. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.86 and a twelve month high of $28.11.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $271.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.42 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

