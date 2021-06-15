Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 9,588 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 56.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,588 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $8,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 35.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 70.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period.

Shares of BURL opened at $309.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $320.32. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.46 and a twelve month high of $339.28.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.76) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total value of $2,375,218.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,642.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $318.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.75.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

