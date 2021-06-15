State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 5,755 Shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its position in shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,755 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Hanger were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Hanger by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Hanger by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 112,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hanger by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hanger by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Hanger by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanger alerts:

Shares of HNGR stock opened at $25.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04. Hanger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.13 and a 1 year high of $26.69. The company has a market capitalization of $976.63 million, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.66.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Hanger had a return on equity of 83.02% and a net margin of 5.04%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hanger news, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $387,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HNGR. TheStreet upgraded Hanger from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

About Hanger

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.