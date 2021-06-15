TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Shares Acquired by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 71.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,284 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.06% of TrueBlue worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 100,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 3.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 637,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,047,000 after buying an additional 19,880 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 6,612 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,499,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,786,000 after buying an additional 120,509 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,177,000. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TrueBlue stock opened at $29.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.62 and a beta of 1.73. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $29.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.27.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $458.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.23 million. TrueBlue had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Richard Christensen sold 2,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $72,973.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $845,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,806,552.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,056 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,054 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

TBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Sidoti upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

