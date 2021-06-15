State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 12,246 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 41.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,246 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Veritex were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Veritex in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Veritex news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $512,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 479,685 shares in the company, valued at $16,395,633.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Don Ellis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $865,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 173,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,006,469.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

NASDAQ VBTX opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $36.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.70.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $80.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.55 million. Veritex had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 8.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.59%.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

