Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDP. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,455,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,034,000 after acquiring an additional 752,559 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,943,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,988,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,080,000 after acquiring an additional 263,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,095,000. 67.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Shares of NYSE FDP opened at $34.52 on Tuesday. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.71 and a twelve month high of $36.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.17.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%.

In related news, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 15,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $546,663.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,879,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,722,362.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,635 shares of company stock valued at $2,381,255. 30.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh and value added products, such as pineapples, melons, grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, tomatoes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis, avocados, fresh-cut and prepared fruits and vegetables, juices and other beverages, prepared meals and snacks, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.