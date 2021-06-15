BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 31,044 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 71.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,385 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 31,044 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $4,047,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 255,369 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after buying an additional 43,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $31,223,000. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Continental Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $24.50 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Continental Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.78.

In related news, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $835,661.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $216,684.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,051 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,071 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

CLR opened at $35.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.29 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.88. Continental Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $36.85.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The company’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.61%.

Continental Resources Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

