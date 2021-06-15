$2.09 Billion in Sales Expected for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) will post $2.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MasTec’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.09 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.10 billion. MasTec reported sales of $1.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasTec will report full-year sales of $8.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.85 billion to $8.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.28 billion to $9.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MasTec.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. MasTec’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. MasTec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.17.

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $360,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,635.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 16,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.83, for a total value of $1,573,720.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,686 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,344 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,534,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,871,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,195,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $715,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MTZ opened at $114.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.51. MasTec has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $122.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.86.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

