SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $113.39 Million

Wall Street analysts expect SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) to report $113.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SFL’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $111.90 million to $114.88 million. SFL posted sales of $118.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that SFL will report full-year sales of $452.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $446.12 million to $457.93 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $467.53 million, with estimates ranging from $449.00 million to $486.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SFL.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. SFL had a negative net margin of 23.11% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $109.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on SFL shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of SFL from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SFL from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of SFL opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. SFL has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $10.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in SFL during the first quarter worth $38,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SFL during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in SFL during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of SFL by 244.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SFL in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. 25.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

