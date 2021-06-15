Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 7,471 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,861 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,471 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $7,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,217,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,961,000 after buying an additional 417,357 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,316,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,825,000 after buying an additional 12,132 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,522,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,886,000 after buying an additional 156,144 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 593.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,948,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,923,000 after buying an additional 1,667,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,231,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,260,000 after buying an additional 19,352 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on TCBI. Hovde Group raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.50 to $82.50 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securities raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.85.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.98 per share, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,815.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $67,500.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,574.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $66.01 on Tuesday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.37 and a 12 month high of $93.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.85.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $239.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

