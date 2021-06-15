Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 197.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 443,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294,382 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.52% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $16,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 50.0% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

HGV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $45.98 on Tuesday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.36 and a 52-week high of $48.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 2.29.

In related news, insider Stan R. Soroka sold 41,926 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $1,847,678.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,859,959.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.