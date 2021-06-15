25,300 Shares in Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Qualigen Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hatton Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Qualigen Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Qualigen Therapeutics by 716.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 124,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 108,852 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Qualigen Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Qualigen Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QLGN opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.00. Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $7.50.

Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 million.

Qualigen Therapeutics Company Profile

Qualigen, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. It offers FastPack, a rapid diagnostic testing system; ALAN, a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that targets various cancers; AS1411 for treating viral-based infectious diseases; RAS-F3, a small-molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor that blocks RAS mutations and inhibits tumor formation; and STARS blood cleansing system, a DNA/RNA-based treatment device that removes tumor-produced compounds and viruses from a patient's blood.

