Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 11,906 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,906 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $7,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 23.0% during the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 109,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,283,000 after acquiring an additional 18,478 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 377.5% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 9,061 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CINF opened at $120.48 on Tuesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $58.62 and a 52-week high of $124.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 0.65.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2349.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.83%.

In related news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $1,210,182.00. Company insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

CINF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.75.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

