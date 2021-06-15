Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 190,898 Shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 164.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 306,912 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,898 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $7,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 487.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,787 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 55,427 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,289,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,327,000 after acquiring an additional 78,997 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 94,005 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 42,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Get EchoStar alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised EchoStar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on EchoStar from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EchoStar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of SATS opened at $26.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.72. EchoStar Co. has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $32.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $482.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.90 million. EchoStar had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that EchoStar Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses; broadband network technologies; managed services; equipment, hardware, and communication solutions, as well as satellite services to service providers and enterprise customers; and designs, provides, and installs gateways and terminal equipment.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SATS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS).

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.