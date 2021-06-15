BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Short Interest Up 147.1% in May

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 409,200 shares, an increase of 147.1% from the May 13th total of 165,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 453,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock opened at $10.54 on Tuesday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.06.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%.
About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
