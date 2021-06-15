BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Short Interest Up 147.1% in May

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 409,200 shares, an increase of 147.1% from the May 13th total of 165,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 453,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock opened at $10.54 on Tuesday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.06.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 288.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 298.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000.

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

