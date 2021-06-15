Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) Short Interest Update

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the May 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Restaurant Brands New Zealand stock opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. Restaurant Brands New Zealand has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $10.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78.

About Restaurant Brands New Zealand

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates quick service and takeaway restaurants in New Zealand, Australia, California, Hawaii, Saipan, and Guam. The company operates the KFC, Pizza Hut, Carl's Jr., and Taco Bell brands in New Zealand; the KFC brand in Australia and California; and the Taco Bell and Pizza Hut brands in Hawaii, Guam, and Saipan.

