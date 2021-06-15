Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) Short Interest Update

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the May 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.
Restaurant Brands New Zealand stock opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. Restaurant Brands New Zealand has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $10.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78.
About Restaurant Brands New Zealand
Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?
Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.