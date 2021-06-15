The Kushner-Locke Company (OTCMKTS:KLOC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Kushner-Locke Company (OTCMKTS:KLOC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a growth of 141.8% from the May 13th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of The Kushner-Locke stock opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01. The Kushner-Locke has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.10.
About The Kushner-Locke
