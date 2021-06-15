The Kushner-Locke Company (OTCMKTS:KLOC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Kushner-Locke Company (OTCMKTS:KLOC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a growth of 141.8% from the May 13th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of The Kushner-Locke stock opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01. The Kushner-Locke has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.10.

About The Kushner-Locke

The Kushner-Locke Company develops, produces, finances, and distributes feature films and television programming. Its library includes approximately 250 titles with 1,000 hours of film and television programming. The company distributes its films and television programming in various media worldwide.

