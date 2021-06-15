Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 20,988 Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) by 51.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,988 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 61,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 2.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 70,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 11.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 4.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 149,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund alerts:

MAV opened at $12.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.11. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $12.32.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.