Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Swiss National Bank’s 2nd Largest Position

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,893,417 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 476,800 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.4% of Swiss National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Swiss National Bank owned 0.37% of Microsoft worth $6,576,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $259.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $251.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $184.01 and a fifty-two week high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.70.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

