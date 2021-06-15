Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $231,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY) by 94.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,026 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.41% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 0.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 165,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the first quarter worth approximately $4,066,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 101,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 19,683 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 79,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 11,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,243,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - May alerts:

Shares of PMAY stock opened at $29.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.96. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $29.31.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.