Kestra Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 91.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,788 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLY. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 20,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000.

NYSEARCA SLY opened at $98.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.38. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $55.73 and a 52 week high of $100.94.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

