Kestra Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) by 66.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,926 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 269,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 454,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 252,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust stock opened at $9.42 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $10.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.46.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

