Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,908 Shares of Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Peritus High Yield ETF worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Peritus High Yield ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,355 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new position in Peritus High Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $262,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peritus High Yield ETF by 24.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peritus High Yield ETF by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 10,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Peritus High Yield ETF by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 7,731 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYLD opened at $32.52 on Tuesday. Peritus High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $32.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.44.

