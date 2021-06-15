Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 29.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 7.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUN stock opened at $45.75 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.56. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 1-year low of $22.81 and a 1-year high of $52.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.30.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 million. The business’s revenue was down 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.83) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on Cedar Fair from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

In other Cedar Fair news, Director Matthew A. Ouimet sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $11,727,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,979.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

