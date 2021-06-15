HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 845 Shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,471,000 after acquiring an additional 28,395 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 214,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,141,000 after acquiring an additional 39,056 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,201,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,056,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,224,000.

SPDR S&P China ETF stock opened at $131.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.81. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 1-year low of $100.75 and a 1-year high of $156.29.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

