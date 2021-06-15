HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) by 5.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,223,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 118.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 157,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 85,290 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 471,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after buying an additional 59,945 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the 4th quarter worth $609,000. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 176,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 24,010 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PBP stock opened at $22.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.92. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a 1 year low of $17.62 and a 1 year high of $22.49.

