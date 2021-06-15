HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 8,571 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 57.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,571 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REET. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 10,211 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 632,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,146,000 after purchasing an additional 82,434 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of REET stock opened at $28.81 on Tuesday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $28.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.20.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.