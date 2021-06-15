HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 426 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XMMO. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 119,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,986,000 after acquiring an additional 11,554 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 5,775 shares during the period.

XMMO stock opened at $84.11 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $56.37 and a 1-year high of $89.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.92.

