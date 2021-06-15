14,074 Shares in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Purchased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the first quarter valued at about $173,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. 64.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $64.55 on Tuesday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $83.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 586.87 and a beta of 2.12.
CELH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.17.
Celsius Profile
Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.
