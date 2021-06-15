14,074 Shares in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Purchased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the first quarter valued at about $173,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. 64.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $64.55 on Tuesday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $83.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 586.87 and a beta of 2.12.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Celsius had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Celsius’s quarterly revenue was up 77.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CELH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.17.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

