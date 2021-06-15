HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 17,336 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,336 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

AM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jonestrading cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Tudor Pickering cut Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.57.

Antero Midstream stock opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.38. Antero Midstream Co. has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 3.31.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 40.16% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $243.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.78%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

