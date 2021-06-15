HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,242,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,215,000 after buying an additional 341,204 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 147.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 47,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 28,368 shares during the period.

Shares of IOO stock opened at $70.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.54. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $50.55 and a 1-year high of $70.91.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

